Derby County closing in on swoop for key transfer target

Derby County are close to securing an agreement with Manchester United for defender Teden Mengi that would see him return to the club on another loan deal, according to The Athletic.

Mengi has reportedly been a player that has been on Derby’s radar this summer after he spent the second half of last term out on loan with the Rams in the Championship.

It has also been reported that Manchester United are open to allowing him to return to Derby for next season so that he can continue to get game time and be developed further.

According to the latest report from The Athletic, it is believed that Derby are now close to securing a fresh loan agreement with Manchester United for Mengi.

That comes after the Rams have now been assured of Championship football next season. Previous reports had suggested that Manchester United would be willing to let him return to Derby if they were still playing in the English second tier next term.

The Rams know that they will now need to start adding to their squad with the defence a clear priority for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Verdict

This would be an ideal start for Derby in what is going to be a hugely important period in the transfer market for them this summer. Rooney’s side have been distracted by off the field issues since the end of last term and that has seen their squad become very thin and that now needs to be addressed before the 2021/22 campaign gets underway.

Mengi would likely be one of the first names on the team-sheet in their defence next term if he arrives from Manchester United on another loan deal. Having already had time to get used to the rest of the squad the defender should be able to slot straight in and make an impact for Rooney’s side.

It will be vitally important that Mengi proves he can operate at Championship level and deliver consistent performances if he is going to be able to convince Man United that he can return to Old Trafford and be ready for their first team. This should be a loan deal that works out well for both parties if it does get over the line.