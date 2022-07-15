Derby County closing in on another transfer as midfielder has medical

Derby County are set to sign midfielder Korey Smith as they continue their very busy summer.

The Rams have been active in the market since David Clowes completed his takeover of the club, with Liam Rosenior bringing in ten players as he looks to build a team capable of challenging for promotion this season.

And, another transfer is close, with Telegraph reporter John Percy revealing that Smith, who is available on a free transfer as his deal with Swansea expired in the summer, is poised to join.

“Another signing imminent at Derby – former Swansea midfielder Korey Smith is having a medical this afternoon.”

The 31-year-old will be another welcome addition at Pride Park and his arrival will be seen as a coup for the East Midlands outfit as the midfielder has featured regularly in the Championship for Swansea and Bristol City over the years.

The last time Smith played in the third tier he starred for the Robins as they won promotion in the 2014/15 campaign.

Derby begin their League One season against Oxford later this month.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

This is another smart signing for Derby as they’re getting an experienced player who will be able to perform immediately in the team and help the squad.

There had to be a focus on bringing in proven players given how threadbare the squad was and this is another example of that and it continues what has been a good few weeks for the club.

For Smith, he will expect to become a key player at Derby and you would expect him to be influential as they push for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.