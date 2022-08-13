Derby County close in on West Ham agreement

Derby County are set to sign West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan, according to Alex Crook.

The shot-stopper will be the latest addition to Liam Rosenior’s side this summer as he looks to build a competitive side in League One.

Anang spent the first half of this year on loan with Irish outfit St Pat’s and competed for the side in European competition.

St Pat’s were eliminated from the qualifying process for the Europa Conference League last Thursday, which will now likely be Anang’s final game for the club as he looks set to join the Rams at Pride Park.

The 22-year-old joined the West Ham academy in 2017 and was promoted to the first team squad in 2021.

However, he is yet to make an appearance for the Hammers.

The England U20 international played 24 times for St Pat’s and also spent time on loan with Stevenage, where he made 13 appearances, conceding 22 times.

Derby have signed several new players this summer following the completion of the takeover of the club by Clowes Developments.

Rosenior’s side have picked up three points from their opening two league games this season.

The Verdict

Anang joins the likes of Joe Wildsmith and Scott Loach as goalkeeper arriving at Pride Park this summer.

There will be fierce competition in the squad in order to earn Rosenior’s confidence as first choice between the sticks.

So far Wildsmith has played in both of the team’s league games this season, but Anang will be looking to earn playing time in the side having left a regular starting role in Ireland.

Gaining experience at this level will also massively help his career at West Ham, where he will be looking to break through into the first team squad if he can continue his development with impressive performances at Derby.