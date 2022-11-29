Derby County close-in on significant off-field appointment

Derby County are close to appointing a new head of recruitment as the January transfer window draws nearer.

According to Derbyshire Live, the Rams have identified their ideal candidate to take on the role and are in the final processes of confirming the decision.

The club began a search for a candidate to fill the role back in October, with an advertisement for the position placed on their website detailing what it will involve.

While this process has been ongoing, it is believed that it has not impacted the club’s plans for the winter window.

Paul Warne will be looking to make an impact on the first team squad, with January set to be his first chance to make additions to the club.

New additions are expected with the Rams aiming to compete for promotion straight back to the Championship, having been relegated last season.

Wide positions are expected to be a priority for Warne as he looks to build a team more suited to his own style of play.

Derby are currently 8th in the League One table as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Up next for the team is the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on 3 December.

The Verdict

This would be a significant arrival at Derby and could shape the philosophy of the club’s activity in the transfer market for years to come.

It remains to be seen how much impact, if any, the new recruit will have in January.

It is likely that this new arrival will play a bigger role in planning for the summer period.

But this will give the club a greater structure in the transfer market, which is much needed given how difficult it has been for the club in recent years due to poor financial decisions.