Derby County close-in on deal to sign Premier League defender

Derby County are set to re-sign defender Matt Clarke on loan for the 2020/21 season from Brighton and Hove Albion according to the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy.

More Derby news: Brighton defender Matt Clarke is having a medical at #dcfc this afternoon and is set to sign for another season-long loan. Understand Derby have been operating under a soft embargo but that will now be lifted following the dismissal of the charges — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 25, 2020

Clarke spent the 2019/20 league campaign on loan with the Rams, and clearly made a good impression on Phillip Cocu, who is planning ahead for the new season.

The defender made 37 appearances in total for Derby in last year’s campaign, but his efforts weren’t quite enough as they missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

After a poor run of results towards the end of the season, the Rams finished tenth in the Championship table, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side challenging for promotion this season.

It has also recently been revealed that Derby won’t face any punishment from the EFL over off-the-field matters, which will be a relief ahead of the new season.

The Rams get their 2020/21 league campaign under way in September, when they host Berkshire-based Reading, who are set to make a managerial change in the near future according to Mike McGrath.

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for Derby.

Clarke is a player that has shown that he is more than capable of playing to a high standard in the Championship, and so it’s a deal that makes sense.

He won’t have been getting anywhere near the Brighton and Hove Albion starting XI ahead of the new season, especially with Ben White seemingly now being part of their plans for the first-team.

Therefore, Clarke heading out on loan is the right move by the Seagulls, and I think he’ll play a key role in Derby’s push for promotion into the Premier League this season.