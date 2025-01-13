Derby County are said to be closing in on the signing of striker Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, with the Rams in negotiations with Norwegian side Viking Stavanger about a move for the 28-year-old.

That’s according to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, who claim that Paul Warne’s side are in the final stages of talks regarding the forward, with a deal said to be on the cusp of being agreed.

It is suggested that County will be forking out somewhere in the region of £2.25 million for the frontman, who has 22 goals in 56 league games for the Eliteserien side, since moving from Bodo/Glimt in March of 2023.

Having featured in European competition in the past, Salvesen looks to be the sort of striker that Warne has been crying out for at Pride Park of late, with goals proving hard to come by over the past few weeks.

Derby County enter final stages of Lars-Jorgen Salvesen talks

Nettavisen broke the news surrounding Salvesen on Monday lunchtime, with the Norwegian publication stating that the striker has travelled to England to complete the transfer.

Warne has previously stated his desire to try and add extra firepower to his side in this January transfer window, with County on the hunt for competition for the likes of Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates up top, and in Salvesen they look to have found their man.

At a reported fee of £2.25 million, the striker looks set to be the Championship outfit’s most expensive signing of the season so far, eclipsing the reported £1.4 million shelled out for Jacob Widell Zetterstrom from Djurgarden back in the summer.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen 2024 Eliterserien record (FBRef) Appearances 27 Starts 23 Goals 12 Assists 3 Goal contribution/90 0.70

With the deal said to be in its final stages, the new arrival could well be in place for the Rams’ hosting of Watford next weekend, with an added impetus needed to dig themselves out of a run of form which has seen them register just two wins in their last 12 matches.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen arrival can help Derby County’s fortunes in front of goal

With 12 goals in 27 Norwegian top flight outings last season, Salvesen has a proven track record of finding the back of the net on a regular basis during his time with Viking.

That sort of prowess in front of goal will be warmly welcomed by those at Pride Park, with goals proving a rare commodity during their tough run of form, with just nine entries on the scoreboard in their last eight matches, and four of those coming in one game against Portsmouth back in December.

The likes of Yates and Jackson have struggled to make the breakthrough in recent outings, with only the aforementioned Pompey rout and a 2-1 success over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day the club’s only victories since the first weekend of November.

With the Norwegian league coming to an end at the start of last month, Salvesen will likely need some time to get up to speed in his new surroundings, but when fit and firing, it is clear to see he will add something different to the Derby frontline in the weeks and months to come.