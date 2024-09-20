This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have endured a solid start in their return to the Championship. Their home form is immaculate, but after two defeats on their travels, it might be time for a change of system ahead of Sheffield United.

Paul Warne's side have been playing well at Pride Park, switching between a 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1, but this doesn't have the same effect on their away form, which is something that needs to improve.

Sitting just outside the play-offs, you can't deny the fact Warne's system is flourishing so far in the Championship, but there is a clear lack of co-ordination when they face opposition away from their own stadium.

Sheffield United will be an extremely difficult test. Chris Wilder's side find themselves on the same points as Derby but sit two places above in sixth.

Warne will know this is anything but a straight forward match-up and will have to find himself making the necessary changes to get a result from Bramall Lane.

"It would be a shame to go there and sit back" - Derby claim made on dilemma ahead of Blades clash

FLW's Derby County fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, has indicated that he wouldn't mind the prospect of continuing their winning formula, but wouldn't be surprised if changes were made.

"I can totally understand us going to a back three on Saturday, given the fact Sheffield United are unbeaten. We've looked really good in our last few home performances, and it's a shame because we would have to lose one of our front three to bring in another centre-back.

"I think we'd be absolutely fine with the wing-backs, Nyambe and Elder have looked solid. We'd have a like-for-like change in Ozoh for Osborn due to injury and I think his experience would suit us, especially in these types of away games.

"You're going to have to sacrifice Yates or Jackson. I don't think Mendez-Laing would given he's our captain. Both Yates and Jackson have been playing really well. They give us a goal threat, are intelligent on the ball, and out of position, and it would be a shame to go there and sit back and hope for a point.

"If the inevitable does happen, and they do score, it's difficult to change that mindset. In some ways, I'd like to see us stay as we are, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Warne go to a back three. It's worked for him in the past.

"With Phillips, he's a great addition to the team as well. He doesn't weaken us in any way, it just means we're sacrificing one of our attacking players, which would be a shame given the way we're playing at the moment."

Derby should look to take a defensive approach

Bramall Lane is bound to be one of the trickiest away grounds Championship sides will visit this season.

Still unbeaten in the league but more importantly at home, Wilder is definitely looking to bring the fear factor back to Sheffield following their disastrous performances at home in the Premier League.

This hasn't been perfect so far though. The Blades have already dropped points at home to QPR, showing vulnerability.

This could lead to Warne changing his system. There have been minimal signs of his normal hard-working attacking play working away from home, so a three could see more structure and provide a more defensive approach.

A 3-5-2 was used predominantly throughout their 2023/24 campaign in League One, and by adding Nat Phillips to their back line it could provide the right formula in tough away fixtures.

Derby County most used formations in the 2023/24 season, as per Football critic Formation Games Win % 3-5-2 11 45.4 4-2-3-1 9 33.3

His experience from his time in the Premier League, and his various experiences on loan could be key in an encounter like this.

Derby have energy about them which will be useful in these sorts of games throughout the season, but sacrifices will have to be made which sees them limited in the final third.

Adding in the experience of Ben Osborn will not only provide a solid option, but he knows the Blades well following his five-year period at the club.

A three seems like a wise decision, and with the season still young, there is no excuse to continue experimenting.