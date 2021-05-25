Derby County, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Preston in transfer tussle for 26-year-old

Derby County and Cardiff City are among those interested in signing Hull City defender Callum Elder, according to Football Insider.

Elder was a key player for Hull as they sealed an immediate return to the Championship this season, as the Tigers won the League One title under Grant McCann.

The Australian defender made 44 appearances in League One, scoring only one goal but chipping in with an impressive 10 assists from left-back.

Elder, who was named in the League One Team of the Season as a result of his impressive form, is now attracting interest from a quartet of Championship sides.

According to Football Insider, Derby County, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing the left-back.

Elder only has one year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium, so it remains to be seen whether Hull look to cash in on him this summer, rather than run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The Verdict

I was a fan of Elder at Leicester and he’s been outstanding for Hull this season.

To be that solid defensively but also so threatening going forward speaks volumes of how good of a season he has had.

At 26, he is only going to get better and is entering his prime, and I think he could be a superb signing for someone like Derby.

Lee Buchanan is still young, and having that competition could be beneficial for him going forward.

A difficult decision awaits Hull this summer, for sure.