Derby County captain Tom Lawrence pens message to fans after recent events

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence has penned a message to Rams fans after it was confirmed earlier this week that the club had received a second points deduction.

Derby were handed a 12-point deduction after going into administration in September and this week the EFL confirmed they’d been given a further nine-point penalty, with three points suspended, for breaking the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

That leaves the Rams bottom of the Championship on -3 points and 18 points adrift of safety, which though it is early in the season all but confirms their relegation to League One.

The second points deduction was confirmed on Tuesday and Lawrence broke his silence via Instagram yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Lawrence (@16tomlawrence)

The Rams skipper has suggested the squad will keep fighting to try and keep the club in the Championship but, if reports are to be believed, he could be set to leave Pride Park in January.

Mail Online has reported that Derby are willing to let Lawrence leave on a free transfer in the winter window, with Bournemouth, Stoke City, Swansea City, and West Bromwich Albion all said to have shown an interest.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is understood to be the highest earner in the squad (£37,000 per week).

Have Derby County ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Craven Cottage Yes No

The Verdict

This is an emotional and well-thought-out response from Lawrence – exactly the sort of thing you’d want to see from your captain.

Whether he really believes that the Rams’ are capable of defying the odds and remaining in the Championship this term is unclear but it would certainly be an “unbelievable” achievement as the forward has suggested.

Despite the points deduction, the Pride Park fanbase can be proud of what Wayne Rooney’s threadbare squad has produced on the pitch the season and the way they’ve fought.

Equally, the fans themselves deserve credit for the way they’ve got behind the team at this difficult side.

You’d hope they get the “much brighter future” that Lawrence references.