Derby County captain Curtis Davies makes exciting Liam Rosenior, Hull City prediction

Derby County captain Curtis Davies has predicted that new Hull City boss Liam Rosenior “will bring an enthusiasm and freshness to the club like no other”.

The Championship club confirmed yesterday that Rosenior, who spent five years with the Tigers as a player, had been named their new head coach as they finally settled on a permanent replacement for Shota Adverlaze.

It will be Rosenior’s first full-time job in management but it seems he did enough in his spell as Derby’s interim boss to convince the Hull chiefs he is ready to step up.

The Rams skipper certainly thinks so and took to Twitter yesterday to voice his thoughts on the appointment – making an exciting prediction about what his former coach and teammate would bring to the table.

Buzzing for Rosey! Has been a manager in the making since our time at city together. He will bring an enthusiasm and freshness to the club like no other. Good luck mate! 🧡🖤 #HCAFC https://t.co/zASpzVEQRo — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) November 3, 2022

Rosenior faces a tough start to his Tigers tenure as his side travel away to The Den to take on Millwall on Saturday.

They’re teetering just above the bottom three in 21st after losing back-to-back games in the past week.

20 quiz questions about some of Hull City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 In Hull City's 3-3 draw at Doncaster Rovers in 2020/21, who started in goal? Harvey Cartwright George Long Matt Ingram David Marshall

The Verdict

Davies played alongside Rosenior at Hull and was coached and managed by him at Derby, which makes him uniquely well-placed to offer his verdict on the appointment.

His prediction is an exciting one for Tigers supporters, who it seems can expect the new boss to bring freshness and enthusiasm to the MKM Stadium.

But we’ve seen from his time at Derby and coaching roles elsewhere that he’ll bring more than just that to the table, which is good news because he looks to have a job on his hand getting the most out of a big squad at the MKM Stadium.

It will take time before we can judge the identity of the side under the new boss but we should get a preview tomorrow.