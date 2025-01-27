Derby County are going through a crisis at centre-back currently, and their on-pitch form is making the situation more desperate.

The Rams were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City on Saturday away from home, with two goals in two minutes from Omer Riza's side sinking the East Midlands outfit before Lars-Jorgen Salvesen halved the deficit with 20 minutes to go.

Paul Warne was met by boos from the travelling supporters before Eiran Cashin spent five minutes stood in front of the away contingent applauding them, seemingly saying goodbye to the club that helped build him into the player he is today.

The 23-year-old's future is now extremely uncertain, with Brighton & Hove Albion still extremely keen on bringing him to the south coast despite Derby rejecting a bid for him last week and informing the Seagulls that he is not for sale.

A replacement for both him and Curtis Nelson, who is out for the rest of the season, is needed, and the Rams must beat Portsmouth to the signing of Matt Clarke from Middlesbrough.

Derby have to win the race for Clarke

Football League World exclusively revealed on Friday that Derby are leading the battle for the 28-year-old, with his appearances at the Riverside coming less and less frequently.

He has spent time at both Portsmouth and the Rams, having come through the ranks at Fratton Park before departing for Brighton, with the East Midlands outfit loaning him twice between 2019 and 2021.

He was excellent in black-and-white, winning the club's Player of the Season award in his first year, and he was one of the key reasons why they were not relegated in the 2020/21 campaign under Wayne Rooney.

The potential departure of Cashin makes bringing in a left-footed centre-back a priority for Warne, and it now seems likely that he will partner Nat Phillips.

It is a pairing that has more than enough experience to help Derby in their fight against relegation, and their height will help provide a threat from set-pieces, something that Warne's team have been excellent at this season.

Matt Clarke's Middlesbrough 2024/25 stats (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 14 (12) Minutes played 1112 Goals (assists) 2 (0) xG 0.48 Shots (on target) 7 (3) Pass accuracy 88.6% Tackle success 72% Duel success 68.9% Aerial duel success 64.4% *Stats correct as of 27/01/2025

Portsmouth are in a direct fight with the Rams for not only Clarke but also survival, and they must not be given any chance to bring the 28-year-old in this month, as his quality is a necessity for Derby.

Derby may be able to guarantee game time for Clarke

With Cashin now looking likely to leave, there will be a void that needs filling, and the 28-year-old will have the freedom to do so if he returns to Pride Park.

Portsmouth have plenty of cover at centre-back, and there will be more competition for places at Fratton Park, therefore it makes more sense for Clarke to choose the Rams.

Derby need to sort a deal quickly with Sheffield United making the short trip down the M1 to DE24 on Saturday, and if Clarke is in place before that, it will only help their chances of putting this dismal run of form to an end.

Bringing the defender in will also bring some positivity to the club, something that they have been devoid of for the last couple of months as results slide and a star man is potentially picked off.