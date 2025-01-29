The last few days of the January transfer window are crucial to Derby County's future, with new stars needed to help push the club out of the relegation zone and away from any danger.

The Rams currently occupy the final place in the bottom three, and are just two points off safety, with Portsmouth and Stoke City just above them.

But a run of six successive defeats has left them extremely vulnerable to the drop, and Paul Warne needs to bring fresh faces through the door to ensure that an instant return to League One does not occur.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Matt Clarke have already joined Derby from Viking FK and Middlesbrough respectively, and the East Midlands outfit are now looking to complete a double-deal with the Teessiders - a move that will only benefit a current Rams star.

Daniel Barlaser will help Ebou Adams excel further

Daniel Barlaser has started only 11 times for Boro so far this season, and Warne may just be able to offer him more game time at Pride Park Stadium in the second half of the campaign.

The Telegraph reported on Monday night that the Rams have held talks with Middlesbrough about the services of the 28-year-old, and his experience will only help them as they battle for survival in the Championship.

Barlaser has played under Warne in the past at Rotherham United, and knowing the system that the 51-year-old uses at Derby will help him settle in straight away.

Moreover, his potential arrival will give Ebou Adams another body next to him in midfield, something that he has lacked since David Ozoh picked up an injury in September. The Crystal Palace loanee returned to the first team on Saturday against Cardiff City, but he will still need time to get back to full fitness and sharpness, and Barlaser can help cover.

Adams needs another player to help him win the ball back and get Derby moving forward quickly. At the moment, he is one of the only players in the team who fights back to defend and get the Rams back in possession. Bringing someone in who can do a similar job, but also has the ability and vision to start a counter-attack should be a priority.

Daniel Barlaser Middlesbrough stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 19 (11) Minutes played 1061 Goals (assists) 1 (1) xG 0.34 Shots (on target) 8 (2) Pass accuracy 89.5% Chances created 22 Tackle success 66.7% Duel success 44.4% Aerial duel success 38.5% *Stats correct as of 29/01/2025

Warne will be able to pick and choose his formation with Barlaser

Derby have switched between playing a 3-5-2 and 4-3-3 formation over the course of this season, and Warne does seem to want to play the former more often, but he has not had the players at his disposal to do so.

Salvesen and Jerry Yates are already starting to show promise up front together, and they need someone just behind them. Kenzo Goudmijn has had to fill in next to Adams due to Ozoh's injury, but Barlaser will play in that defensive role next to the ex-Cardiff man if a deal is brokered and this will allow the Dutch midfielder to play further forward.

The Rams have to start finding consistency at some point, and improvements to the core of the squad are needed. The addition of Barlaser will be a massive help, and he can help give the team more of a threat as they turn defence into attack.

Individually, Adams will benefit most from the signing of Middlesbrough's number four, giving Derby the stability that they need in the middle of the park to potentially start moving up the table again.