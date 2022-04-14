Derby County boss Wayne Rooney reportedly makes Man Utd decision amid Erik ten Hag news

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has reportedly turned down the opportunity to work at Manchester United.

Rooney played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2017, where he even became the club’s top scorer.

But he has rejected the chance to return to Old Trafford as part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff, according to Stretty News.

The 36-year old has been managing the Rams as permanent boss since early 2021 where he has overseen a relegation escape and a likely relegation.

But the former England international has impressed during his time at Pride Park due to the difficult circumstances around the club that has seen them scrap at the bottom of the table.

Ten Hag is set to be appointed as the latest manager of Man United and is still forming his backroom staff.

The club are said to be interested in bringing in a coach with experience of Old Trafford to help ease the Dutchman’s transition.

However, Rooney has turned down the opportunity to take up that role as he intends to see out the campaign with Derby.

The Man United board were said to have the “most enthusiasm” about bringing Rooney into the fold, speaking to the acclaim he has received for his time with Derby.

The Rams are currently 23rd in the Championship having been in administration since September.

Up next for Rooney’s side is the visit of league leaders Fulham, with the gap to 21st place Reading nine points going into Friday’s action.

The Verdict

Rooney rejecting this role shows his commitment to Derby for the rest of the season and shows the Englishman’s intention to be a manager himself.

While he could have learned a lot working in the environment under ten Hag, there is no better managerial experience than simply managing.

It remains to be seen whether Rooney will remain with Derby next campaign, with light now finally at the end of the tunnel for their administration woes.

Either way, it is hard not to see the former Everton player finding a management role somewhere else if he does opt to leave the club at the end of the season.