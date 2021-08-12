Derby County boss Wayne Rooney provides Lee Buchanan update

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that left-back Lee Buchanan trained this morning but it is “50/50” whether or not he’ll be available for the game against Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Rams face the newly-promoted side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, with both clubs still searching for their first Championship victory of the season.

Derby’s preparations for the new season have been held up by player departures, financial issues, and a transfer embargo, meaning Rooney has a threadbare squad.

The Rams boss has not been helped by injuries either, with a number of first team players currently sidelined.

Among those is Buchanan, who was a mainstay in the Derby side last season, and ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Posh, Rooney provided an update on the left-back’s fitness.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, he said: “He has trained this morning but 50/50 (for Saturday’s game).”

It’s not been a quiet summer for Buchanan, with Derby’s East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest understood to have made multiple offers for him.

The Verdict

This looks like good news for Derby even though it seems Buchanan is still questionable for Saturday’s game.

Having the left-back fit for the game against Peterborough would certainly be a boost with the newly-promoted side not short of attacking talent.

However, the fact that Buchanan is back in training and now close to a return is fantastic news in general.

The 21-year-old was really impressive for the Rams last term and looks set to be an important player in the East Midlands club’s battle for survival in 2021/22.

Given how threadbare the squad is, players like Buchanan will need to stand up and be counted this season.