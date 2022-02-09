Derby County boss Wayne Rooney makes Mike Ashley admission

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has told Derbyshire Live that he is yet to speak to Mike Ashley about his potential takeover of the club.

The former Newcastle United owner is one of several parties that are interested in buying the financially stricken Rams before the season is out, with various delays having got in the way of a potential deal so far.

Ashley has now gone public with his desire to complete a takeover, offering the Derby faithful some hope that a deal could be completed in the not too distant future.

However despite recent developments, Rooney has now claimed that he is yet to have spoken to Ashley personally, as he made the following admission:

“I haven’t spoken to Mike, that is not my job and it is the administrators’ job.

“My job is to get the team ready and prepared for matchday.”

The Rams have been in administration for the best part of 20 weeks now, with no current end in sight to their current situation.

A deal is currently being made all the more tricky by compensation claims that have been made by Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Derby and many will be hoping that some light will appear at the end of the tunnel before its too late.

Ashley’s interest is clearly very genuine but we have been here several times before with regards to a deal looking like it has proper movement behind it.

There have been too many false dawns for Rooney to be wasting his time talking to potential buyers and it is important that he stays focused on what he can affect.

Their win over Hull City will certainly give everyone a boost and now they will be looking to continue to press ahead.