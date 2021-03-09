Derby County boss Wayne Rooney makes claim ahead of Barnsley clash amid poor run of form

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has told the club’s official website that he is not ‘panicking’ ahead of his side’s season run in as the Rams prepare to travel to an in-form Barnsley side tomorrow.

The Midlands based club have suffered two defeats on the spin after drawing to Nottingham Forest in the derby and now find themselves just six points clear of the relegation zone heading into the next round of fixtures.

They are by no means safe but with plenty of games to go and a game in hand on some of the teams around them, the Rams are in a better position than they were in just a few months ago.

Speaking to the club ahead of Wednesday’s game, Rooney was defiant when asked about the mood in the camp:

“I think the players can see that, through myself, that I am not panicking.

“This happens in football; you have good moments, you have bad moments, good games and bad games.

“We have to just get through this period, we have a very tough and difficult game coming up on Wednesday against Barnsley and we have to be ready for that.”

Quiz: Have each of these 24-ex Derby County players retired or not?

1 of 24 Rob Hulse Retired Still playing

The midweek clash at Oakwell begins a run of four games in just 10 days as County also prepare to take on Millwall, Brentford and Stoke City during said period.

The Verdict

Rooney has done what every good manager should do in a bad moment and lowered the pressure on his players.

He is undoubtedly aware of the situation that the club finds itself but it is worth pointing out that their fait is in their own hands at this point.

I think it’s just the case of keeping that six point buffer between them and the relegation zone in place over the next few weeks as it is likely that one of the teams below could go on a winning run.

The Rams will be hopeful of getting some positive outcomes from their next four fixtures, as a win or two could do their collective confidence the world of good right now.