Derby County boss Wayne Rooney gives green light to figure’s exit

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is said to have given Gary Bowyer the green light to join Salford City as the League Two club’s permanent manager, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the former Manchester United striker gave the new Ammies boss his blessing.

Bowyer originally arrived at Salford back in March as caretaker manager but was unable to seal a play-off place for the ambitious fourth division outfit and as a result he will be looking to go one better next term after being handed the reins on a permanent basis by Gary Neville and co.

The experienced coach had returned to Pride Park recently to continue his role as professional development phase coach before Rooney then gave the 49-year-old his blessing to complete the move to the Peninsula Stadium.

Speaking tot the club’s official website after his appointment was completed, Bowyer was quick to heap praise on Rooney for his understanding over the matter:

“I’m really excited, it’s all happened very, very quickly and I’m delighted that it has.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Derby County – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Has Nathan Byrne ever scored for Derby? Yes No

“I have to thank Wayne Rooney and Derby County for their role that they have played in all of this.

“They’ve been magnificent for me.”

Salford eventually finished in eighth place in Sky League Two during the 2020/21 campaign and Bowyer will be expected to get his side up near the top end of the table next term as the Ammies look to fight for promotion.

The Verdict

This won’t have come as much of a shock to many people of a Derby County persuasion as Bowyer did an impressive job during his caretaker spell at Salford previously.

He may not have secured them that elusive play-off spot, but he did improve the atmosphere about the place and as a result of this, he could be the man to take the club to the next level next season.

For the Rams, they have lost a very talented and experienced coach, yet Rooney has shown that he isn’t willing to stand in the way of people bettering their careers.

For now the focus at Pride Park will be on resolving their legal dispute with the EFL and they will have no doubt wished Bowyer all the best in his future endeavours.