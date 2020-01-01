Derby County boss Phillip Cocu issues players Barnsley challenge

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has said that his side are maturing after they beat Charlton Athletic on Monday evening and is now targeting back-to-back victories.

Heading in to Monday’s Championship fixture, Cocu found his side sitting just two places above the relegation zone and looking nervously over their shoulder, but a superb 2-1 win ensured they moved clear of 22nd place.

Young talent Jason Knight opened the scoring as early as the 11th minute, before he would add a second with 13 minutes remaining on the clock.

Kristian Bielik was sent off for Derby early on in the game, but Cocu’s men held on to a vital win, cancelling out Lyle Taylor’s late goal.

Following on from the win, Cocu is now preparing his side to face Barnsley on Thursday evening at Pride Park, and the Dutch tactician has said that his side are maturing.

Cocu told RamsTV: “It is another short-term target for us, to get back-to-back wins. We also to show we are maturing during the season and developing as we cannot have too many ups and downs.”

“If we can show consistency and get back-to-back wins that would be a great start to the year.”

Sitting 17th in the Championship table, a win could see the Rams move as high as 14th if results around them go their way.

Added to the potential of a back-to-back win, Derby could also welcome Wayne Rooney to their starting XI after the turn of the year made the former England international available for selection following his move from DC United.

Take part in our latest Derby County quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 Who has scored more goals for Derby from these four players? Martyn Waghorn Mason Bennett Jack Marriott Tom Lawrence

The Verdict

Derby are definitely maturing and that was shown against Charlton, where a number of youngsters starred.

What Cocu must ensure is a another win on Thursday, and then he can look to push on in the coming weeks and potentially move out of the bottom half of the table.

It is a hard task, given their early season performances being so poor and lethargic – but with the added arrival of Rooney, Derby will be hoping for an exciting second half of the season.