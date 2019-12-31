Derby County boss Phillip Cocu gives academy graduates verdict after 2-1 Charlton win

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has heaped praise on three of the club’s academy graduates who performed against Charlton Athletic.

Sitting 20th place heading in to Monday evening’s game with Charlton, Derby boss Cocu opted to start with two of his younger players in Jason Knight and Max Bird – with both impressing.

Knight was on hand to open the scoring for the Rams in the 11th minute to relieve some of the tension inside Pride Park, before Kristian Bielik added some nerves by getting sent off seven minutes later.

Despite their numerical advantage, Charlton were unable to find a way past Derby, and Knight would add an impressive second with 13 minutes remaining on the clock.

Heading into the final moments of the game, the visitors would score as Lyle Taylor got himself on the scoresheet, but Cocu’s side held on for an impressive three points.

An impressive double from Knight was coupled with a solid performance from Bird in the middle of the park, whilst Morgan Whittaker also came off the bench to have an impact – and all three have gained plaudits from their manager.

Cocu praised the @dcfcacademy lads, saying: “Jason Knight had a fantastic game. Max Bird played like he’s been in the team for five years. It’s fantastic to see. Morgan [Whittaker] came on too and he made an impact.” pic.twitter.com/RLzKg2cyVc — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) 30 December 2019

The Verdict

What an impact Knight, Bird and Whittaker have had on Derby of late and plaudits have to be given to Cocu for his trust in the youth at the club.

The Dutch coach is slowly getting to grips with life in the Championship, and he continues to do things his way, which is refreshing to see.

Surely now, Derby can push on after such an impressive win over Charlton and the youngsters could have a big say as the season progresses.

