It's a managerial move that has backfired for Paul Warne as he watched his Derby County side stay in League One - with former club Rotherham surviving in the Championship.

Many raised an eyebrow when the long-serving Millers boss upped sticks for the short move south to Pride Park back in September, given the fact that the Rams were a division below his former club coupled with the uncertainty that they would even embroil themselves in the play-off hunt.

Truth be told, Warne did quite well given the circumstances. Occupying a play-off position on the final day, all Derby had to do was match Peterborough's result, though that task was difficult given a trip to Hillsborough was on the cards. In the end, the worst-case scenario unfolded as Posh gazumped the Rams to sixth-place - leaving Warne with another season in League One to contend with.

It would have been made all the tougher to take given that former club Rotherham survived in the Championship after a strong run of form in the new year propelled them clear of safety. But Warne could be able to take some solace by raiding his former club for experienced defender Sean Morrison.

Centre-back crisis

With Curtis Davies, James Chester and Richard Stearman all confirmed as leaving Derby at the end of their current contracts in the summer on Monday afternoon, it leaves the club with just Eiran Cashin, Krystian Bielik and Jake Rooney as defenders who have made an appearance for the first-team.

With an average age of 21.7, there is definite experience needed in the back line at Pride Park if leaders are to see them over the line, especially in an unforgiving league that will surely boast the likes of Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and one of Barnsley or Bolton next season.

The three centre-backs departing have an average age of just under 36, and with their wages likely to be too high from the Championship era, it does make sense for them to depart. But even young teams in the EFL who have succeeded this season such as Burnley have had leaders in the team such as Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes - they are imperative.

Unlike the famous saying, you can win stuff with kids - but experience is still a much sought-after commodity that is needed in the latter stages of a season. Just ask Arsenal...

Morrison's point to prove

Morrison had been an absolute staple of Cardiff City's defence for years, making 295 appearances for the club - with 34 of those coming in the Premier League.

He had also featured in 16 Premier League games for Reading prior to his move to the Welsh capital, but think started to become awry under the guidance of the new management team this year, who preferred Cedric Kipre, Mark McGuinness and Jack Simpson at the back instead.

Injuries have had their part to play for Morrison, and he has only made two appearances in all competitions in the last 18 months. But there is a top-class defender in there, and having dominated the division all those years ago playing for Swindon Town there is no doubt he can blossom in the third-tier.

Verdict

Warne will have a proper pre-season to bed his new clean slate of players, having not had the chance to do so as a result of joining in September.

Experience at the back will be key, and if he can get Morrison on cheaper wage than the likes of Stearman, Chester and Davies, it could represent welcome change in stopping the rot at a club that has been on a downfall for quite some time.