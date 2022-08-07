Derby County boss Liam Rosenior issues transfer update

Derby County manager Liam Rosenior has said there is nothing imminent on the transfer front but has promised his team are working hard on bringing in new players ahead of the deadline.

Derby have just under four weeks left to get any deals done before the summer window closes and will be looking to bolster their squad as they look to bounce back from League One.

It comes after the Rams were beaten by Charlton from a Corey Blackett-Taylor goal, after missing a number of big chances with James Collins passing up two opportunities to get on the scoresheet and Jason Knight also going close with a header.

Recruitment has been busy so far this summer with Lewis Dobbin being the latest arrival having signed on loan from Everton for the season.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live after the game, Rosenior issued an update on transfers with the end of the window looming: “We are in the market, we are looking at certain areas at the pitch and I think it is clear where we are looking and we keep working really, really hard as we have done all pre-season.”

Rosenior was also quick to praise his staff and players after the chances that were created in the defeat were attributed to the expansive style of play Rosenior has instilled into his side: “There are not many teams, if I am being honest, that are playing that style in four weeks.

“I am delighted with the process and how everything is going, the only thing I am not delighted with is the result today.”

Think you’re a Derby County expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What year was Derby County founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The Verdict

Derby do need to add to their squad, there’s no doubt about that. However, they are still missing a couple of key players including David McGoldrick who will undoubtedly add more creativity and a cutting edge in the final third.

It will also take more time for these signings to bed into the team, as well as get used to the style of play Rosenior is trying to play.

The preseason programme was disrupted by the late departure of previous manager Wayne Rooney, as well as ongoing recruitment process.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.