Derby County manager John Eustace has described David Ozoh and Nat Phillips as being "touch and go" ahead of the Rams' meeting with Millwall on Saturday.

Speaking via Derbyshire Live on Thursday, Eustace confirmed that the duo may well be unavailable for this weekend's big Championship clash at Pride Park.

It will be the Derby boss' first home game in charge since his move to County earlier this month, as the former Blackburn manager hopes to guide his team to safety in their first season back in the second tier.

The Rams enter the weekend just one point away from 21st-placed Hull City, but points could be at a premium for them in the coming weeks with some tough fixtures against the likes of Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Coventry all to come after the Lions come to town.

Neither centre-back Phillips, nor central midfielder Ozoh featured in Derby's 4-0 defeat away at QPR last time out, and Eustace doesn't appear convinced that they will be available for selection for Saturday's game against Millwall.

"They are still touch and go really," Eustace said.

"It's very important we manage those guys properly with their injury records in the past. We'll just have to see from there."

Phillips missed four Championship games between County's FA Cup defeat to Leyton Orient on 14 January and their 1-1 draw away at Norwich on 8 February, after picking up a calf problem in the defeat to the O's.

The Liverpool loanee played the full 90 minutes against the Canaries, but was substituted after 76 minutes in Derby's 0-0 draw at home to Oxford United on 11 February.

As for Ozoh, he's struggled to stay fit throughout the season so far, having been struggling with hamstring and quad muscle injuries at various stages of the campaign.

The on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder was also brought off at the same time as Phillips in Derby's goalless draw with the U's.

Derby will need Ozoh and Phillips fit and firing ahead of crunch relegation battle

With games rapidly running out and Derby facing the real threat of an instant return to League One, Eustace will require as many of his best players to stay fit and on form if they are to get themselves out of the predicament they are in.

Ozoh and Phillips are certainly two of County's better players. The Premier League loan pair have both proven themselves to be quality options at Championship level, with the latter having Premier League and Champions League pedigree on his CV.

Nat Phillips, David Ozoh 24/25 Championship stats (as of 20/02/25) - per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Duels won Avg. match rating Nat Phillips 21 0 64.3% 6.7/10 David Ozoh 9 1 63% 7.1/10

Ozoh's passing accuracy in the Championship so far this season stands at a highly impressive 90.1 percent, whilst his 71.4 percent dribble success rate is also among the best in the division among his fellow central midfielders - per FotMob.

Therefore, Eustace will want to ensure that he doesn't rush the pair back into action before they are 100 percent ready, as with those two on the pitch, Derby are a considerably better side.