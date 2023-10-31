Highlights Derby County's inconsistent start to the season is a cause for concern, especially considering their high expectations and the experienced manager they hired.

The club's board is standing by manager Paul Warne and will provide funds for squad improvements in the January transfer window.

Despite criticisms of Warne's coaching and the team's lack of pace in the final third, his track record in promotion and potential impact in the transfer market make it worth giving him more time.

As one of the pre-season favourites to be promoted from League One in 2023-24, Derby County were expected to make a quick start and get over the heartbreak of missing out on the play-offs in 2022-23.

The Rams were allowed to have a season of somewhat consolidation after a turbulent previous 12 months, many of which were spent in administration after Mel Morris stopped funding the club, but they got very close to making it in the top six.

County missed out however and considering it was a squad put together for no transfer fees at all, but their inconsistent first few months of the current campaign has been slightly worrying.

Considering David Clowes decided to hire a man who has won multiple promotions from League One in the form of Paul Warne, there was an expectation that after a year in charge, Derby would be looking like a team who are ready to get back to the Championship.

However, despite a summer of activity, County right now look like anything but that.

Paul Warne's record as Derby County manager

Warne had a fantastic start to life at Pride Park, and in his first 19 league matches he lost just twice - that included a 15-man unbeaten streak and within that six wins in a row.

From a defeat away at Wycombe onwards though in mid-February - a point where Derby were sitting fourth in the table - saw a complete drop-off in form, and a run of three losses in succession against Fleetwood Town, Peterborough United and Ipswich saw them drop out of the top six.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

Derby would get back into the play-off spots under Warne, but defeat on the final day of the season against Sheffield Wednesday - coupled with Peterborough's win at Barnsley - saw a seventh-placed finish by just one point.

The summer brought plenty of experience on free transfers, but two defeats in the opening three matches will have seen some alarm bells ring, and Derby have not really been able to string consistent results together since.

After 14 matches, the Rams find themselves ninth in the table and a mile behind league leaders Portsmouth already, winning just six times - something which has seen some fans call for Warne to be replaced in the dugout.

2023-24 League One Table, As Of October 30 2023 Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 15 10 5 0 15 35 2 Oxford United 14 9 2 3 12 29 3 Bolton Wanderers 14 9 2 3 9 29 4 Peterborough United 15 8 4 3 9 28 5 Barnsley 15 8 3 4 16 27 6 Stevenage 16 7 5 4 5 26 7 Blackpool 15 6 5 4 2 23 8 Lincoln City 14 6 4 4 5 22 9 DERBY COUNTY 14 6 3 5 6 21 10 Wycombe Wanderers 14 6 3 5 -1 21

Why are Derby County right to stick with Paul Warne?

David Clowes, the man who saved Derby from almost certain liquidation last year, has decided to back Warne however, having met with the head coach to discuss the season so far.

It was revealed by the Derby Telegraph that Clowes and the rest of the board are going to make no knee-jerk decisions based on the first quarter of the season, and they are going to go as far as backing Warne to make a difference in the January transfer window at the start of 2024.

Funds will be provided to Warne to improve his squad and that could make the world of difference in the second half of the season - but Derby need to be in a position at that point where they are either close to the top six or ideally already in it.

The gap to Oxford in second and Portsmouth at the top is of course not insurmountable and Warne could get a tune out of Derby before January and be in a completely different place to where they are now.

Warne has proven time and time again at Rotherham that he can get the best out of a team that doesn't exactly have the most creativity and pace, and when you look at Derby's side it's not exactly blessed with speed in the final third - especially with their centre-forwards.

For now, he may not be the right man for some due to the inconsistencies on the pitch, but it's worth sticking by the 50-year-old due to his promotion record and to see what he can do in the transfer market when it reopens.