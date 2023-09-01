Highlights Derby County's hopes of signing Bobby Clark from Liverpool have been dashed as the 18-year-old is set to stay at Anfield.

Clark, who can play in midfield as well as across the forward line, has impressed with his performances for Liverpool's U18s and U23s.

Although missing out on Clark is a blow for Derby, they still have time to pursue other targets and may have another chance to sign him in January.

Derby County target Bobby Clark is reportedly set to stay at Liverpool in a blow to Paul Warne's hopes of adding to his squad on deadline day.

EFL clubs have until 11pm tonight to get their summer transfer business done but the Rams must now look elsewhere for reinforcements as Kiefer MacDonald from the Liverpool Echo has reported that Clark is set to remain at Anfield.

Who is Bobby Clark?

The 18-year-old, who can play across the forward line as well as in midfield, came through Newcastle United's academy system before joining the Reds in the summer of 2021.

He signed his first professional contract at Anfield in February 2022 and, having turned heads with his performances for the U18s – 18 goals and five assists in 23 U18s Premier League appearances – was handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp last term, featuring in both the Carabao Cup and the Premier League.

Clark made the step up to the U23s last term and his talent has been recognised at international level in the form of call-ups for the England U15s, U16s, and, most recently, U18s.

The natural next step would seem to be a loan move lower down the English pyramid to get senior experience and it appeared the Reds were keen to give him that opportunity.

Bobby Clark latest

MacDonald reported yesterday that Clark was set to sign a new contract at Anfield before being sent out on loan.

Derby were said to be leading the race for the teenager with a season-long deal being discussed that included a January recall clause.

However, it seems the Premier League club have changed their mind as MacDonald has claimed that Clark is set to stay at Anfield.

He is still expected to sign a new deal but Klopp is thought to want the youngster to remain as part of his squad for the 2023/24 campaign – though they may reassess the situation in January.

How big of a blow is it for Derby County to miss out on Bobby Clark?

Premier League youngster always have the potential to light up the EFL when they join on loan and Clark looked no different.

He could've added some extra quality to a Derby squad that looks to need a boost late in the window.

The Rams have certainly benefitted from such loan deals in the past even if the players they brought in last term didn't all live up to the billing.

Missing out on Clark is a blow in that regard but they do still have time to move on other targets so it's hardly the end of the world.

They'll no doubt want to keep monitoring the situation given the Liverpool teenager could be available in January.