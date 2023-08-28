Highlights Paul Warne takes fifth place on our list.

Paul Warne is embarking on his first full season at Derby County, where he is rapidly approaching a year in charge.

Warne enjoyed a solid maiden campaign at Pride Park, but the Rams missed out on the League One play-offs after they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

He will want to make those extra steps this term and guide Derby back into the Championship at the second time of asking.

Gaining promotion and getting the club back on an upward trajectory would be a tremendous achievement for Warne as he looks to follow in the footsteps of many great managers before him in the Rams' dugout.

But of all those great managers, who is the most successful in Derby's history.

Well, we have the answer as we rank the top 10 win percentages of any Rams manager – according to Soccerbase and Transfermarkt – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have managed a minimum of 20 games.

10 Paul Clement – 42.4%

A former assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Clement landed his first managerial role when he replaced Steve McClaren in June 2015.

Despite opening the Championship season with a five-match winless streak, the Rams clicked into gear and went top after a run of just one defeat in 18.

But another winless run of seven games followed and, though his side still occupied fifth place, Clement was sacked that February after just 33 matches in charge – 14 of which had ended in victories.

9 Roy McFarland – 42.7%

McFarland enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Derby – winning two First Division titles during the 1970s while racking up well over 400 appearances for the club.

He then briefly served as the Rams' caretaker boss following Peter Taylor's resignation in April 1984, before taking the job permanently after Arthur Cox's departure in October 1993.

McFarland guided Derby to the Division One play-off final in his first season, but just missed out on promotion to the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat by Leicester City at Wembley.

He spent a further year with the Rams, who finished ninth the following season, before leaving for Bolton Wanderers in April 1995.

McFarland won 44 of 103 matches across his two spells in charge, before later serving on the board of directors at Pride Park.

8 Gary Rowett – 43.3%

Another manager who previously represented Derby as a player, Rowett, was a part of the side that featured in the Premier League during the late 1990s.

Fast forward two decades and the former Burton Albion and Birmingham boss returned to Pride Park when he replaced McClaren in March 2017.

Adding the experienced figures of Curtis Davies and Tom Huddlestone ahead of his first full season, Rowett guided the Rams to second place in the Championship by February. But a run of two wins from 13 matches seriously threatened the club's promotion hopes.

Although a late resurgence secured a play-off place, there was to be no happy ending as Fulham came from behind to defeat Derby in the semi-finals.

Rowett, who won 26 of his 60 matches in charge, departed soon after to take over the reins at Stoke City.

7 George Jobey – 43.4%

Jobey became only the fourth manager in Derby's history when he was appointed in 1925.

The former Wolves boss helped the Rams gain promotion to the First Division the following year, and subsequently consolidated their top-flight status until his departure in May 1941.

During that time, Jobey led Derby to second-place finishes in the 1929-30 and 1935-36 seasons, while they finished fourth on a further three occasions.

He left the club after guiding them to 273 victories in his 629 matches in charge.

6 Dave Mackay – 44.4%

Initially a key member of Brian Clough's side for three years, Mackay helped Derby win promotion to the First Division in 1968-69.

The Scotsman then replaced Clough in the dugout following the latter's acrimonious departure in October 1973.

Mackay guided the Rams to third place in his first season at the helm, before masterminding their second league title in four years the following campaign.

Derby finished fourth and reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 1975-76, but a poor start to the next term saw Mackay depart after 71 wins from 160 games in charge.

5 Paul Warne – 44.4% (as of July 2023)

Edging Mackay on the list having managed far fewer games, Warne is approaching a year in charge at Pride Park.

After he replaced Liam Rosenior in September, Derby were in the play-off picture for most of the 2022-23 season, but agonisingly missed out on the top six after defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

Warne had recorded 20 victories from 45 games at the end of last term, and will be eager to increase that tally in his quest to go the extra steps this time around.

4 Billy Davies – 44.9%

After reaching the Championship play-offs in successive seasons with Preston North End, Davies switched to Pride Park when he was appointed as Phil Brown's successor in June 2006.

And the Scotsman made it third time lucky in his first campaign as he secured the Rams' return to the Premier League after five years away following a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the play-off final at Wembley.

However, Davies and Derby could not build on that momentum the following season.

And with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League with just six points after their opening 13 matches, he departed by mutual consent with a record of 31 wins from 69 games.

3 Cecil Potter – 45.3%

Fittingly, third place in the rankings goes to the third manager in Derby's history.

Potter was named manager at the Baseball Ground in July 1922 and, after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals in his first season, he guided the Rams to successive third-place finishes in the Second Division.

He left the club in July 1925 after 62 wins from 137 matches in charge, before going on to guide Huddersfield Town to the First Division title the following year.

2 Brian Clough – 48.5%

Arguably the most successful manager in Derby's history, it was at the Baseball Ground where Clough truly made his name as a manager.

Alongside long-time assistant Taylor, he took over a struggling Second Division side in July 1967 but, within two years, had guided the club back into the top flight.

Just three years later, Derby were First Division champions for the first time in their history, while the Rams also reached the European Cup semi-finals in 1972-73.

But following a long-standing feud with club chairman Sam Longson, Clough departed in October 1973 after winning 161 of his 332 matches at the helm.

1 Steve McClaren – 51.6%

Clough just misses out on top spot to somebody who has served Derby as a player, assistant and manager.

Indeed, McClaren spent three years with the Rams as a player, before serving as Jim Smith's assistant between 1995 and 1999.

The former Middlesbrough and England boss was then appointed head coach when he succeeded Nigel Clough in September 2013.

McClaren suffered Championship play-off final heartbreak at the hands of Queens Park Rangers in his first season, but he looked like he would go one better the following campaign, with Derby topping the table on several occasions.

However, a late slump saw them win just two of their final 13 matches, and he was dismissed after they missed out on the play-offs altogether.

McClaren returned for a second spell in October 2016 and oversaw an immediate upturn in fortunes courtesy of a seven-match winning streak, but momentum stalled and a run of one win in nine games saw him depart again after just five months back in charge.

Nevertheless, with 64 victories from 124 matches, he remains the only manager (among those to have taken charge of at least 20 matches) in Derby's history to have won over half of his games at the helm.