Highlights Derby County should target Luca Connell to strengthen their midfield and lower the squad's average age for future success.

Tyrese Fornah's inconsistent form and competition for playing time could lead to his departure, despite potential shown.

Connell's talent, left foot, and passing ability make him a valuable asset for Derby's survival in the Championship next season.

After Barnsley's play-off semi-final defeat to Bolton Wanderers, Luca Connell will be a target for many clubs in the Championship. Derby County should take interest in Connell to take up a focal role in place of Tyrese Fornah.

Fornah is currently the only Rams midfielder contracted for next season. However, his lack of experience means that the club will need to strengthen in their bid for Championship survival in 2024/25.

Max Bird's Pride Park departure will be significant, after the 23-year-old joined Bristol City back in January for an undisclosed fee. He finished the season at Derby on loan, scoring the first goal in a 2-0 victory on the final day against Carlisle United to secure promotion from League One.

Paul Warne also faced several injury issues throughout the season in the middle of the park, with Liam Thompson, Korey Smith and Bird all facing spells on the sidelines throughout the campaign.

Connell would be a stand-out choice to add numbers to Derby's midfield, as well as bring the average age of the squad down further, giving the club an option for years to come.

Here, we take a look at that potential dream start to the Rams' summer transfer window.

In: Luca Connell

At 23, Connell has a massive future ahead of him. The ex-Republic of Ireland U23 man started his career at Bolton Wanderers before joining Celtic for over £250,000 in 2019 on a four-year deal. He would not play a game for the first team, spending a season and a half on loan at Queen's Park.

At the end of the 2021/22 season, the midfielder was released by the Scottish Champions, joining Barnsley for their first season back in the third tier after relegation from the Championship.

Connell's first season back in England proved to be somewhat of a success, with the Tykes reaching the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday - succumbing to a 123rd minute winner from Josh Windass.

After 41 league appearances and ten goal involvements in a holding midfield role in 2022/23, the Liverpool-born star finished second in the vote for 'Player of the Season'. However, post-viral fatigue would limit his appearances at the beginning of the following season - making his first League One start in a 2-2 draw away at Lincoln City at the end of November.

Luca Connell League One Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 24 (23) Goals (Assists) 1 (1) Tackles Won (%) 65.2 Pass Accuracy (%) 76.9 Duels Won (%) 58.6

He would captain the side for the first time in the league during March against Cheltenham Town, and would score his only goal of the season a few weeks later in a crucial 3-1 win on the road against Burton Albion.

Despite a tough season last time out for Barnsley, Connell has the talent and determination to get back on track, and a move up to the Championship could help him on his way. One drawback for the Rams is the long contract that the Tykes gave their young midfielder last season, but a player of Connell's quality would be worth the money if Paul Warne chose to pay out.

His close control, wonderful left foot and ability to pick out a pass would be a great asset for Derby, and could be key to the Rams' survival in the second tier next season.

Out: Tyrese Fornah

Tyrese Fornah joined Derby from rivals Nottingham Forest last summer for an undisclosed fee. However, since then, the 24-year-old has struggled for consistent form and is yet to claim a place in the Rams' midfield.

Fornah made his debut in a cameo role against Peterborough United back in August 2023, as Paul Warne's side ran-out 4–2 winners at the Weston Homes Stadium. He would start in the next seven matches. However, minutes would start to come at a premium as the season went on.

Fornah has shown glimpses of his potential. An excellent assist against Bristol Rovers to help win the game in the 90th minute could have been a defining moment in his season, showing what he can offer to this Derby side when given the chance. But, a lack of consistency and the arrival of Ebou Adams in January proved to be his downfall.

Adams, 28, joined from Cardiff City on loan until the end of the season, and his raw power, defensive ability and desire quickly made him a fan's favourite at Pride Park - further limiting game-time for Fornah.

A call-up to Sierre Leone at the end of December would see him lose his place in the team, before a back injury would keep him out of action for the majority of March. He returned against Blackpool off the bench as the Rams scored a crucial 1-0 win. With Derby's interest in signing Adams on a permanent deal, Fornah could find himself isolated.

Despite an on and off first year, the former Nottingham Forest player still has a future at Derby. He is contracted until 2025, and a loan away this season could quickly hasten his development into the player that Paul Warne needs for his side.

Nevertheless, without a significant improvement to his performances over the course of next year, the Rams could seek a player with more technical ability to take them to the next level - such as Luca Connell.