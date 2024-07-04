This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City wide player Ryan Longman is a man in demand this summer, with Derby County one of the clubs - along with League One duo Birmingham and Wrexham - keen on the 23-year-old.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Rams are eyeing a move for Longman following their promotion to the Championship, but the versatile figure is attracting interest from sides like Wrexham, Birmingham City and Millwall, as per a report from The Mirror.

County boss Paul Warne is looking to build a side capable of competing in the second division after coming second in the League One table last year.

Longman made 35 appearances in the Championship in the previous campaign, having spent the majority of 2023-24 on loan at Millwall.

Ryan Longman - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 35 (26) 4 (4) 2022-23 37 (19) 2 (1)

Derby County, Ryan Longman transfer verdict issued

FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward has faith that Warne can get the best out of Longman, if he arrives at Pride Park this summer.

He has claimed that the Rams’ manager should be backed this summer, putting his trust in him to help improve the Hull player.

“Ryan Longman, he’s played over 100 games in the Championship for someone so young,” Woodward said when speaking to Football League World.

“He’s 23, so coming into his prime years, whether that’s as a wing-back or a winger.

“He’s only going to get better, so if Paul Warne thinks he can improve him and he can improve our squad then I’m all for it.

“I don’t think we can be writing players off anymore, we’ve just got to believe in the process and I’m sure Paul Warne will hopefully get the best out of him, if we get him.

“So I’ll fully support him with that one.”

Longman has been with Hull since the summer of 2021, initially joining on loan from Brighton before making the deal permanent in 2022.

Ryan Longman addition would give Derby County & Paul Warne a versatile option

Derby have already added a number of names to their first team squad in preparation for life back in the Championship after two years out of the second division.

Four new additions have come through the door, including Ben Osborn, Corey Taylor-Blackett, Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates, and Longman could end up being signing number five.

Longman is capable of playing in several positions across the pitch, which could be a valuable asset to have in the squad.

He would bring a lot of Championship experience to the team, and could be an affordable option due to falling down the pecking order at Hull.

This is the kind of solid business that should help ensure Derby are competitive in the Championship next year, provided it gets over the line.

The club’s transfer moves so far this summer have been smart and cost-effective, which is a big step up compared to the last time they were competing at this level, and Longman is someone that has his best years ahead of him - whether he could flourish at Pride Park though is another story.