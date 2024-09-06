Derby County's home support has always been one of the best in the EFL, with the Rams boasting huge numbers and raucous noise in the stands at Pride Park Stadium.

Paul Warne's team had the biggest following at home in League One last season, averaging 27,278 spectators at DE24 over the course of 23 games.

It was this support that helped the team to promotion back to the Championship after two years in the third tier, with 627,390 fans going through the turnstiles at Pride Park.

This support has not wavered this season, and has been a huge difference maker for Derby already, with the Rams winning both of their opening home games against Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

But how have the Rams' crowds compared to that of others in the Championship in 2024/25?

With every club in the division playing twice at home so far this season before the international break, Football League World has taken a look at how each side ranks compared to their divisional rivals in terms of average attendance.

Derby County are high up in the attendance table

It has been a fantastic return to Pride Park so far this season, with Derby beating Boro 1-0 in their first home match of the campaign, before they eased past Bristol City in the second game, winning the game 3-0.

They have been backed by a nearly sold-out crowd on both occasions, with 29,443 people filling out the black-and-white seats against Middlesbrough, while 29,270 saw the Rams' dismantling of Liam Manning's Robins.

They currently rank third in the Championship for highest average attendance, behind Sunderland and Leeds United. However, both of these clubs have much bigger stadiums than Derby.

Pride Park is the fifth-largest ground in the second tier, according to TransferMarkt, and when compared to clubs with similar sized capacities, the Rams do outrank them.

Top Championship average attendances (03/09/24, TransferMarkt) Club Attendance 1. Sunderland 40,059 2. Leeds United 36,475 3. Derby County 29,357 4. Sheffield Wednesday 29,168 5. Coventry City 27,702 6. Sheffield United 27,221

Pride Park is a fortress for Derby County

It's an extremely exciting time to be a supporter of Warne's team, and this vocal support is only likely to grow if the home performances continue to be as positive as they have been in the last seven months.

Derby have won their last eight home matches, a run that stretches back to February, when they were beaten 2-1 by Charlton Athletic.

The Rams have made Pride Park one of the toughest grounds to go to in the EFL, and it is not often that they taste defeat on their home patch.

Even in their relegation season, Wayne Rooney's side lost just five games, with two of those coming after their League One status for the following campaign was confirmed.

Derby welcome Cardiff City to their home after the international break, and after the Bluebirds' struggles already at the start of 2024/25, they will fancy their chances of making it three wins from three at Pride Park.

Warne has explained in the past how important it is for the crowd to be loud and supportive for the players, and the introduction of more flags and more black-and-white has pleased the manager, and made the ground an even more special place to watch football.