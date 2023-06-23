Derby County are in talks to sign Rotherham United striker Conor Washington, according to a report from Football Insider.

Paul Warne will be keen on adding to the club’s forward line as David McGoldrick’s exit to Notts County has left a big hole in the squad.

McGoldrick was key to Derby’s season, netting 22 times in 39 league games, but his departure means the club only have James Collins as a recognised striker.

Therefore, it seems Warne is looking to add to that area of the team and has returned to his former club in a bid to help.

Washington was a signing that Warne made at the New York Stadium last summer before leaving to takeover at Derby.

Who is Conor Washington?

The forward started his career at St Ives Town before he made a move to Newport County in 2012.

He stayed with the Welsh club for two years, where he played 47 times, scoring eight goals.

Peterborough United then showed interest in the striker and snapped him up from Newport. Washington’s time at Peterborough was probably the best of his career, as the striker scored 32 goals in 94 games.

The form earned him a move to Queens Park Rangers for quite a hefty fee, but Washington struggled to replicate the scoring instincts that earned him his move.

After two seasons with the Rs, the 31-year-old joined Sheffield United but failed to score a single goal in the one season he was at the club.

Washington then played for Scottish Premiership side Hearts in the 2019/20 season before joining Charlton Athletic for the following campaign.

The Northern Irishman impressed while at the Valley and was poached by Warne at Rotherham last summer.

When does Conor Washington’s contract expire?

The striker played 37 games for the Millers in the last campaign and managed six goals.

However, despite it not being his best scoring output, Football Insider are reporting that Warne is keen on bringing the striker to Derby.

The report adds that Warne is a big fan of Washington’s having signed him for Rotherham and is keen to re-join up with him again this summer.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract last summer, which means he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

So, it could mean that if Rotherham receives a tempting offer for Washington, he may be allowed to move on to a new chapter.