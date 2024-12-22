Derby County's return to the Championship has been relatively strong, and despite a poor run of form in October and November, they look to have turned a corner.

Paul Warne's side have been especially good at home, and in their most recent game at Pride Park, they put fellow League One promotion winners Portsmouth to the sword in a 4-0 victory.

Their ability to play the football that they want to at Pride Park has been a far cry from their inability to go on a good run away from home, but with the January transfer window just around the corner, there are hopes that the Rams can make the changes needed to push themselves away from the relegation battle altogether.

To do that, however, Derby will need more firepower up front, with Jerry Yates the main man in the forward positions. The Swansea City loanee has done well so far, but the interest that the club have in Aston Villa's Louie Barry will excite fans, and could be the relief that the 28-year-old needs, while it also shows Warne's intent in the division.

Derby could work their way into prime position to sign Barry

The forward, who is currently on loan at Stockport County in League One, has been fantastic this season, and he has proven already that he is more than ready for the next challenge.

Villa have recognised his performances and are willing to trial him in the Championship, with Middlesbrough currently leading the way to secure his signature.

While that will raise some fears for Rams supporters that they will not be able to bring the 21-year-old in, a lot could change between now and the end of January and Derby could prove to be the best option for the young talent.

Game-time is more of a guarantee in the East Midlands due to the lack of solid options that Warne currently has at his disposal, and he will be hoping that this plays into his hands as the window gets closer to opening.

The Rams do not possess the strongest crop of strikers in the division, and Yates is the only player in his prime right now. Dajaune Brown, at 19, is still in the early days of his career, while Conor Washington and James Collins are both in their 30s, with the former looking likely to move on next month.

Derby County's Current Strikers Player Age Joined Club Contracted Until Conor Washington 32 July 2023 June 2025 Dajaune Brown 19 Academy June 2027 James Collins 35 July 2022 June 2025 Jerry Yates 28 June 2024 June 2025 (Loan)

Bringing Barry to Derby could be a sign of intent

It's important to note that the main aim for Derby when they first won promotion was to survive and maintain their Championship status. But they have already proven that they can push further than that with a few new additions.

Barry would be the perfect example of the Rams pushing on towards mid-table and beyond in the coming years.

He is one of the most promising and exciting forwards in the EFL, and there is a reason why so many clubs are considering a potential deal for him. If Warne's side can win that battle, then it will show to the rest of the Championship that they are not just there to make up the numbers.

Derby need goals to come more consistently and Barry can provide that for them. If they do bring him in on loan, then there is no doubt that they can avoid relegation and look at a positive end to the season.