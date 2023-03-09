Derby County are stuttering at just the wrong time, Paul Warne must turn to experienced figure: Opinion

Derby County head to Oxford this weekend looking to pick up a victory that will help them in their quest to finish in the top six.

The fact they’re now nervously looking over their shoulder to Wycombe Wanderers, who are four points behind them with a game in hand, is quite remarkable considering the optimism that was around Pride Park just a matter of weeks ago as they chased down the top two and had a fantastic unbeaten record.

However, one win in four means the Rams have had to alter their ambitions for now and Paul Warne will surely be considering changes for the game against the U’s.

And, one man who he has to bring back into the XI is Curtis Davies.

Derby have conceded eight goals in their last four games, which perfectly highlights what the problem is right now and it’s something that needs to be addressed.

It would be harsh to say Eiran Cashin and Craig Forsyth are entirely responsible for this but the central defensive pairing have dropped below their usual high standards.

Therefore, neither could have complaints if they didn’t start against Oxford, whilst Forsyth could just move to left-back to bring Davies back in.

Either way, the 37-year-old is exactly what Derby need right now. Yes, he’s not the quickest and it could force a deeper defensive line but the former Hull City man will do the basics – he will win duels, put his body on the line and organise the defensive unit.

The latter in particular is important as Warne’s side have been ragged on occasions in recent weeks and they’ve seemed to lack leadership.

There shouldn’t be any panicking among the Derby faithful and Warne has plenty of credit in the bank for the impressive job he has done since joining from Rotherham.

But, they also need to arrest the mini-slump they’ve had and that should see of a back-to-basics approach as the East Midlands outfit do whatever they need to get back on track and build momentum once again.

Davies is ideal for that and even if he doesn’t remain in the team for all the fixtures in the run-in, he could have a big role to play at Oxford as Derby search for what would be a huge three points that needs to be built on a more solid defence.

