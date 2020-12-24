Derby County and West Brom handed boost in pursuit of Man United player

Manchester United will listen to offers for Derby County target Phil Jones in January, according to a report from The Athletic.

The central defender has not featured for the Premier League side since January and appears excess to requirements at Old Trafford.

Recent reports have indicated that both Derby and West Bromwich Albion are keen to sign Jones on loan in the upcoming transfer window.

The pair have been handed a fresh boost as The Athletic has revealed that United are open to offers for the England international.

Injuries have hampered much of the 28-year-old’s career but he has still made more than 200 appearances for the Red Devils, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Europa League during that time.

Having lost the experienced Curtis Davies due to injury and with Mike te Wierik linked with leaving the club, Derby need to sign a new centre-back in January.

The offer of Premier League football may mean West Brom is Jones’ preferred destination but linking up with former teammate Wayne Rooney, who is the interim boss at Pride Park, may be appealing to him.

The Verdict

This is good news for both Derby and West Brom as a fresh report has confirmed that United are open to offers for Jones in January.

Despite falling out of favour at Old Trafford, the central defender would be a fantastic addition for the Rams but it may be difficult for them to get the deal done.

The defender’s high wages will pose an issue, though it is understood the Premier League side are open to paying a significant part of them, while the prospect of playing in the top flight for the Baggies may turn his head.