Derby County and the latest American takeover talks: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It’s a strange time for Derby County supporters at the moment as Wayne Rooney has turned their fortunes around on the pitch but with the uncertainty concerning a potential takeover wearing on.

Owner Mel Morris revealed in an interview over the weekend that Sheikh Khaled’s takeover deal was still live but it seems there is another interested party.

We’ve examined exactly what we know so far and whether or not a deal with this new party is likely to happen.

What do we know so far?

According to a report from The Sun, the East Midlands club has emerged as a target for new American bidders with Morris keen to find financial help soon.

It is understood that amidst ongoing delays to Sheikh Khaled’s potential takeover, a group have been shown around the Derby facilities in secret.

Journalist Alan Nixon has shed further light on the situation, revealing that this new group may have links with MSD Holdings – an American company that have loaned the Rams money in recent years.

It is thought MSD could also look to step in should the current takeover deal breakdown, though Morris revealed over the weekend that it remained live and that both parties are contractually obligated to complete it.

He said: “There’s a contract between the two of us. That’s in the public domain. There’s a contractual obligation to sell and a contractual obligation to buy. You continue to have dialogue as much as you need to.”

Is it likely to happen?

The fact that the Rams appear to be entertaining other prospective owners indicates that they feel having a contingency plan in place is wise.

With that in mind, it’s not out of the question that the American group could get a takeover deal done at some point but it would require the one that is currently agreed to breakdown.

Both Morris and Sheikh Khaled are understood to be contractually obligated to buy and sell the club respectively but the longer the delays go on, the more likely it seems another prospective owner might be necessary.

There’s no end to the uncertainty for Rams fans just yet.