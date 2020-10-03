Derby County and Swansea City set to be dealt transfer blow

Derby County and Swansea City are set to miss out on the signing of AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir, according to Foot Mercato.

The Rams and the Swans have been linked with the signing of the Frenchman, as both sides look to bolster their attacking options which could help ignite a push for promotion.

Grandsir spent last season away from Monaco, spending the campaign on loan with Stade Brest with the winger scoring five goals and adding one assist in 27 appearances for the French side.

The 24-year-old – who joined Monaco from Troyes in 2018 – has made 18 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

According to Foot Mercato, Grandsir is set to seal a permanent move away from Monaco, but not to Derby or Swansea.

It is claimed that Grandsir is set to join Spanish side Real Valladolid, who are owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

Derby – who have previously said to have been put off by the £2.3million price tag of Grandsir, have recently added Jordon Ibe and Kamil Jozwiak to their squad, so may not look to bring in another winger.

The Verdict

I’m sure that Derby probably aren’t interested in signing Grandsir now they’ve brought in a couple of wingers.

Of course every successful side needs quality in depth, however they have Morgan Whittaker and Jason Knight who can come in if one gets injured.

Grandsir looks to be a talent, and a move to Valladolid is an exciting one for the 24-year-old.