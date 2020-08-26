Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday amongst EFL quartet eyeing up Chelsea player

Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter is wanted by a host of Championship sides on loan ahead of next season, according to Goal.

The 22-year-old has made only two first-team appearances for Chelsea since progressing through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, and now looks set for yet another loan move away.

The centre-half spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, impressing in his 23 appearances for Blues in what turned out to be a frustrating campaign due to injury problems.

According to Goal, Birmingham are keen to re-sign Clarke-Salter on loan for the 2020/21 season, but will face competition from three other Championship sides.

Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Clarke-Salter on loan, with the new season only two weeks away.

Clarke-Salter has endured four loan spells away from Chelsea in his career. Before Birmingham, he spent time with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse Arnhem.

The Verdict

Clarke-Salter would be a solid addition for either of these Championship sides, and I think a decision will largely come down to the player and his preferences.

Derby have already bolstered their defensive ranks this summer with Mike te Wierik and Matt Clarke, whilst Sheffield Wednesday have already brought in Chey Dunkley.

Alongside Dunkley, though, Clarke-Salter could form a really solid partnership, and the Owls could be the best team for him at this stage of his career.

Carlos Corberan will also look to bring in a young centre-half this summer, and Clarke-Salter fits the mould.