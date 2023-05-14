EFL duo Derby County and Hull City are both interested in striking a deal for soon-to-be free agent Sonny Bradley, according to Alan Nixon's Patreon report.

The central defender is set to sever ties with Luton at the end of the campaign when his contract expires, with his departure being announced even though the Hatters are unclear about which division they will be in next season.

Currently in the play-offs, Rob Edwards' side didn't require Bradley's services against Sunderland yesterday evening, with the likes of Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer and Gabe Osho all ahead of him in the pecking order at Kenilworth Road.

Dan Potts and Reece Burke are available as alternative options for the Hatters as well, meaning that Bradley wasn't in the matchday squad for their crucial clash at the Stadium of Light.

With his future now becoming clearer, the 31-year-old will now be on the prowl for a new club ahead of the summer transfer window, with the player unlikely to be short of offers considering his CV.

What's the state of play in central defence for Derby County and Hull City?

Following the end of the campaign, Derby announced that Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman would both be leaving Pride Park on the expiration of their contracts.

With this, they could benefit from having an experienced figure in their squad and Bradley could be a suitable candidate to come in, although it remains to be seen whether he would be open to a switch to League One.

Hull, meanwhile, could benefit from having another option at the back with Tobias Figueiredo struggling during his first season at the MKM Stadium.

As well as this, Jacob Greaves' future is uncertain and although he has played on the left-hand side at times, he's another option in central defence that could be useful in the event of an injury crisis.

What should Sonny Bradley's stance be?

A move to the Tigers could be an excellent one for the 31-year-old considering the fact they look likely to be competing at the top end of the division during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he isn't guaranteed to start every week at the MKM Stadium and this is why he would need to seek reassurances about his game time before he makes any key decisions on his future.

The chance to play under an exciting coach like Liam Rosenior is tempting and the atmosphere at the club is good, but he will want to play as much football as possible.

At Derby, he would probably start every week and may also have the chance to push for promotion in the East Midlands, with Paul Warne's side likely to be one of the favourites to go up during the 2023/24 campaign.

There are no guarantees that they will manage to get themselves back to the Championship at the second time of asking though and this is why Bradley needs to think very carefully before making a potential move to the Rams.