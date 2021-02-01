Derby County and Huddersfield Town showing transfer interest in 25-year-old Championship forward

Watford could be about to send Isaac Success to a Championship rival on loan, with both Derby County and Huddersfield Town having the Nigerian on their transfer radar, according to The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal.

But they face competition from La Liga side Alaves as the transfer deadline approaches at 11pm.

Both the Rams and the Terriers are on the look-out for new attackers, with Huddersfield linked with a loan move for experienced Birmingham man Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Derby meanwhile are seemingly interested in veteran Stoke striker Lee Gregory and ex-Cardiff man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, although it looks like Middlesbrough are in pole position to land the latter.

And an alternative to all those aforementioned players could be Success, who can play as a central striker or on the wing.

Success is yet to make an appearance for Watford this season and it looks like the Hornets are ready to offload him if a suitable bid is made.

The two-cap Nigeria international ruptured his achilles back in June and has been working on his own in training recently to get back up to speed.

But it doesn’t look like he will be breaking back into Watford’s team anytime soon, and a move to a fellow Championship outfit could be exactly what he needs.

The Verdict

If his achilles is all healed up, then Success could be a good signing for both Huddersfield and Derby.

Success hasn’t had much game-time since the 2018-19 season, but he’s still young and got a lot left to prove, and regular minutes is the only way he will be able to do that.

Both Huddersfield and Derby are lacking in depth in the final third and you could easily see him joining either – he will search for the exit door at Vicarage Road if he wants to play first-team football anyway.