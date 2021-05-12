Derby County and Huddersfield Town dealt transfer blow as deal agreed

Derby County and Huddersfield Town have been dealt a transfer blow, with the Telegraph reporting that Chelsea youngster Marcel Lewis has agreed to join Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on a four year deal.

The forward is said to have been a target for the Championship duo, whilst Freiburg from Germany are also credited with interest in the report.

Originally born in Cambridge, Lewis has been on the books of Chelsea’s academy since the 2017/18 campaign and is yet to make his debut at first team level for the Blues.

Now it appears that he could be set to take a new step in his career by moving to Belgium, with his new side having just been promoted, with Lewis all set to move over the channel and compete for a starting spot.

Capable of playing in numerous positions across midfield and along the frontline, the 19-year-old only had a month remaining on his contract with the Premier League club and it appears unlikely that they will receive a fee once the move is complete.

The Verdict

As seen with the likes of Toby Sibbick and Cameron McGeehan in more recent times, a lot of English players are now making their way over to Belgium in search of first team football.

It is clear that Lewis wouldn’t have been afforded a starting spot at either Derby or Huddersfield and as a result of this, he has made the move which best suits his development pathway.

The move to the continent will allow him to get regular minutes under his belt and hopefully add senior goals to his name after spending his entire career in academy football thus far.

The Rams and the Terriers have arguably missed out on a very bright young player but in the end it’s probably the right decision for the individual as he is likely to get the playing time he plays over in Belgium.