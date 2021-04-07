Derby County and Dion Charles: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Derby County are one of multiple Championship clubs reportedly tracking Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles this summer, according to The Sun.

The Rams, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are all interested in the Northern Ireland international, who received his first cap last week in a friendly against the USA.

The three second tier sides may end up in a transfer tussle for the 25-year-old, who was last month linked with Brentford and Accy’s League One rivals Hull City.

Focusing on Derby’s apparent interest in Charles though – is a deal realistic?

Well it looks to be in terms of where the Rams will be focusing on recruiting in the summer in terms of positions.

As of right now, their striking options for next season in a senior capacity are Colin Kazim-Richards and Martyn Waghorn – both of whom are aged the wrong side of 30.

So it’s clear that Wayne Rooney needs to freshen up his attacking department with younger players, and at 25 Charles has been a bit of a late bloomer to the professional game.

Having not made it at both Blackpool and Fleetwood, Charles had successful stints in non-league with both AFC Fylde and Southport, and it was after his time at the latter where Accy boss John Coleman picked him up and turned him into a League One bagsman.

According to The Sun, Charles is rated at £1.5 million, and this summer he will have one year left on his contract at the Wham Stadium.

With Derby getting a takeover from Erik Alonso-led No Limits Sports, there’s hope that transfer funds will be available to spend this summer.

And Charles would be a shrewd investment for the Rams if he’s an actual target, as there’s no end in sight to his potential development – especially if he has access to better facilities and coaching.

Working under a former world class striker like Rooney would be a factor in itself to him wanting to secure a move to Pride Park – and judging how Ivan Toney has found the step up from League One to the Championship this season, Derby fans may just be hoping that Charles becomes their Toney.