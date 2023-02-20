Derby County and Charlton Athletic should consider moves for Stockport County star ahead of the summer transfer window: Opinion

The January transfer window may have slammed shut less than three weeks ago, however, recruitment teams up and down the country will swiftly be moving on to their summer planning.

Some clubs may have missed out on players during January for one reason or another and may be looking to retarget those individuals ahead of the next opening of the window.

On the flip side of things, some clubs may take a fresher approach to summer and look into the situations of players who may have only just come onto their radars.

One player who is absolutely thriving in League Two at the moment and perhaps deserves to attract interest from higher up in the pyramid is Stockport County midfielder Will Collar.

The influential middle-of-the-park operator has been integral to his side’s recent run of strong form, with the Hatters currently sitting sixth in the fourth-tier standings.

Collar, 26, has proven to be a level above this season in League Two, whilst he has displayed excellent levels of versatility and adaptability.

He has been tasked with operating as a number eight, more advanced in the midfield and in a holding role thus far this season, and he has also managed to deliver strong performances when tasked with operating as a right-wing-back.

Proving to be impactful in the final third too, the exciting midfielder has 10 goals and five assists in 33 matches in all competitions this season.

Versatile goalscoring midfielders seem to be in short supply across the EFL and for that reason, Collar will likely be generating interest as clubs in the higher division consider their summer business.

When the current season comes to an end, Collar will still have two years left on his current deal at Edgeley Park, meaning a pursuit of the 26-year-old will not be cheap.

However, he comes with a higher level technical ability, an even higher potential to fulfil and the right mentality to thrive up the pyramid.

Derby County is one club that should be keeping a rather close eye on how the rest of the season plays out for Collar.

Not only could they be keeping an eye on the midfielder market because of Krystian Bielik’s uncertain future but Collar’s ability to retain possession and show bravery at the right times would appeal to a manager like Paul Warne.

When watching Collar, similarities can be drawn to Middlesbrough’s Dan Barlaser, who absolutely thrived under Warne’s leadership when the pair were at Rotherham United.

Another club that could also benefit from the potential arrival of Collar is Charlton Athletic who will be striving to compete at the top end of League One next season under Dean Holden’s stewardship.

Now, the Addicks possess excellent technical ability in their current midfield options but Collar would provide the athleticism and out-of-possession endeavour that could help Charlton dominate midfield battle after midfield battle next year.

It remains to be seen how Albie Morgan’s contract situation will play out at The Valley and Gavin Kilkenny is only on loan, which could create the need for Charlton to bolster their midfield options.