Derby County and Charlton Athletic in battle for Everton talent

Young Everton striker Tom Cannon is wanted by League One pair Derby County and Charlton Athletic this summer, according to a report from Alan Nixon’s Patreon account.

The Toffees are trying to tie down the Republic of Ireland youth international to a new contract before they let him depart for the 2022-23 campaign on loan, and he has no shortage of suitors when it comes to that.

Both the Rams and the Addicks are in the market for new attacking options, with the pair being short of bodies in the final third.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Derby County played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 LONDON ROAD 2-1 W 2-1 L

Cannon was in fine form for Everton’s under-23’s last season, scoring eight times in 23 outings in the Premier League 2 competition.

The 19-year-old though is being lined-up for his first loan move out of Goodison Park, with two sleeping giants of the third tier of English football keen to give Cannon a taste of senior football – but not until he has extended his contract which runs out next summer.

The Verdict

Both Derby and Charlton are in dire need of some attacking reinforcements with a long season ahead of them.

Even though young Miles Leaburn scored for the Addicks against Accrington Stanley this weekend, he can’t be relied upon for a regular supply of goals with his lack of experience.

Cannon doesn’t have experience of senior football either, but he comes from a top academy system that has produced good players through the years, and he’s scored enough goals for Everton’s under-23’s to be given a chance in the EFL now.

There’s no guarantee he will be able to transfer his development squad form to men’s football, but Cannon deserves an opportunity and it looks like a few clubs are in the running to give him that.