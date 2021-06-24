Derby County and Barnsley handed transfer boost as Huddersfield Town’s stance on 28-y/o outlined

Huddersfield Town do not have Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on their list of potential transfer targets this summer, according to Yorkshire Live.

Tunnicliffe is a player that is attracting transfer interest this summer with him set to be available on a free transfer as his contract with Luton is due to expire.

That comes after the 28-year-old has turned down the chance to sign a two-year deal to remain at Kenilworth Road and will therefore be available for someone else to snap up during the transfer window.

The latest report from the Daily Mail has suggested that Huddersfield are interested in making a potential move for Tunnicliffe this summer as they aim to bolster their midfield options.

While it is also believed that Championship rivals Derby and Barnsley are also amongst the list of potential suitors for the midfielder. There is also thought to be interest emerging from clubs in Turkey and also the MLS.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Huddersfield Town?

1 of 20 Did Michael Collins score for the club? Yes No

However, the latest report from Yorkshire Live has revealed that there is nothing in the links with Huddersfield and Tunnicliffe. At this stage, it is believed that the 28-year-old is not someone that is on their radar although they are keen to strengthen their midfield area.

The verdict

This update will be a major boost to both Derby and Barnsley and it means that they will face one less potential rival for Tunnicliffe’s signature this summer. The 28-year-old is a proven performer in the Championship and the fact Luton were keen to keep hold of him shows that they feel he is still someone that can provide quality in the English second tier.

You can understand Huddersfield not being interested in Tunnicliffe this summer, with the Terriers perhaps looking to bring in payers that are a little younger and might have the potential for more re-sale value. Having said that having a player of his experience in the squad without having to have paid a transfer fee would not have been a bad option for them.

It will be a massive decision for Tunnicliffe to make this summer and it might be one of the last chances he gets to secure a really good deal at the age of 28. Derby and Barnsley will both feel their chances of signing him are increased following this update.