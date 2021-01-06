Derby County amongst Championship trio credited with interest in Aston Villa first-team player

Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City remain interested in Aston Villa striker, Keinan Davis.

Davis is a man in-demand this winter. It’s claimed by The Athletic that Stoke City interest has emerged too this January, with Preston North End admirers of the powerful Villa forward. Additionally, Derby remain interested alongside Huddersfield and Swansea.

However, a deal for the striker, however beneficial, feels unlikely right now.

The Athletic explain how Dean Smith is having to lean on Davis at Villa Park to provide cover for Ollie Watkins.

With Wesley on the sidelines, there’s a burden on Davis to support Villa’s main man, despite the fact he’s scored only two league goals in 61 appearances at first-team level.

However, it’s conceded that the outlook on the 22-year-old could change later in the month.

Whilst he is needed now, Wesley is returning, as are players like Ross Barkley. That could push Davis further down the pecking order and mean that something gives in terms of the Championship clubs interested in taking him on loan.

Both Davis’ league goals for Villa came in the Championship during the club’s stay in the second-tier.

The Verdict

Davis is a really powerful forward with attributes that suit the Championship.

Derby, Huddersfield and Swansea would all benefit from his addition if their long-term interest materialised, as would Stoke or Preston.

However, Villa are in a tough position right now with injuries and Davis is needed. January is a long month and things might change, but you can’t imagine that they are doing much negotiating right now.

This long list of EFL clubs might be fishing in the wrong hole.

