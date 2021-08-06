Derby County agree terms with duo ahead of Huddersfield clash

There appears to have been somewhat of a breakthrough between Derby County and the EFL as the Rams have signed up Curtis Davies and Ryan Allsop ahead of their season opener with Huddersfield Town tomorrow, according to Alan Nixon.

The Rams have been in a wrangle with the EFL for months now and they have been in a transfer embargo all summer, but they were given permission to sign players albeit with heavy restrictions on what they were allowed to do.

Things took a drastic turn yesterday though, with Nixon reporting that all of Derby’s trialists were offered contracts by owner Mel Morris as players needed to be registered by 12pm today to play against the Terriers – but there were no monetary figures attached to any of the deals.

It’s seemingly a sorry state of affairs at Pride Park right now but the latest update is that Davies has agreed a new contract after his previous one expired in June, and he will be joined by goalkeeper Allsop.

One other unnamed trialist has also agreed a deal according to Nixon, but the rest did not train today and may head to other clubs if the situation is not sorted within the next week.

The Verdict

The situation at Derby is getting pretty ridiculous – but this is somewhat of a small breakthrough.

Wayne Rooney in an ideal world would have liked all the trialists to be signed by now but judging by Mel Morris’ apparent comments at a supporters meeting this week, Rooney should probably be expecting to use a few more youth players than he would have hoped.

Getting Davies back is a start and they could do with the undisclosed third man to sign a contract being a centre-back as well, but there’s no real need for Allsop with both Kelle Roos and David Marshall battling for a starting spot.

That signing spot with limited numbers could have gone to someone else but things seem to be moving now for Derby – albeit very slowly.