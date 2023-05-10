Paul Warne's prior relationship with Portsmouth captain Clark Robertson "may be the deciding factor" in helping Derby County win the race for his signature, according to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer.

Palmer believes that the central defender would "be a great addition to the squad" but has warned the Rams that they'll face competition.

Derby County linked with Portsmouth's Clark Robertson

The Portsmouth News revealed over the weekend that Derby are hoping to sign the 29-year-old when his Pompey contract expires this summer.

The report confirmed that Robertson is set to leave Fratton Park on a free transfer and that the Rams are keeping tabs on him - with Warne eyeing a reunion after the two worked together at Rotherham United.

It is said that Derby will face competition for the defender's signature with a host of other League One clubs also interested.

Derby County transfer advantage

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer has suggested that Robertson would be a good signing for the Rams and highlighted his relationship with Warne as a potentially decisive factor in the race for his signature.

He explained: "He's out of contract in the summer and available on a free. He's worked with Paul Warne before at Rotherham United, Paul knows him well and he knows what he's getting.

"He'd be a great addition to the squad. Derby County just missed out on the play-offs on the last day so they'll be looking to go again next season. He knows the league well, knows the manager well and is a good leader.

"I think from what's been written and said that Derby are going to face a lot of competition from other clubs in League One.

"But having worked with Paul Warne before may be the deciding factor."

Derby County summer transfer business

You do feel Warne is likely to be a decisive factor in the race for Robertson, who spent three years with the Rams coach at Rotherham and helped them win promotion in 2019/20, particularly if there aren't offers from the Championship.

Derby missed out on the play-offs this term but they look like one of the early favourites for promotion for 2023/24.

With Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and, potentially, Sheffield Wednesday gone, League One will be weaker next term while the Rams should be much stronger as they will be embargo free this summer and Warne will get a full pre-season to work with his squad.