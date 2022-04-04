Derby County administrators take action concerning new takeover plan

Derby County’s administrators Quantuma are already speaking to interested parties about a plan that could see the Council and MPs buy and lease Pride Park in an attempt to help a takeover deal happen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reports yesterday revealed that the Council and MPs are discussing a plan that would see them buy the stadium and lease it to the club’s next owners in an attempt to make a deal more attractive to prospective buyers.

It is said that the numbers of the deal are being worked out while Nixon revealed last night that the administrators have already started discussions with interested parties over whether that course of action would be agreeable.

The administrators planned to name a preferred bidder last week but have not been able to – with the price of the stadium said to be a key obstacle stopping a takeover.

The Verdict

This is good news from a Derby perspective as it seems the steps are being taken to ensure that the plan for Pride Park being discussed would work for the parties interested.

Things are getting desperate for the Rams with the threat of liquidation looming if new ownership is not in place before the money runs out.

The plan involving Pride Park could solve a key issue and help grease the wheels toward a potential takeover.

You’d hope things can move quickly and that this could be an important step toward getting new owners in but supporters will be cautious given all the false dawns and setbacks so far.