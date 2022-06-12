Derby County administrators send clear message amid takeover uncertainty

Derby County’s administrators have confirmed they are in talks with several parties to sell the club as they insist they will always listen to any ‘credible’ bids.

With Chris Kirchner failing to meet the deadline on Friday to close his deal for the club, Quantuma have come in for fierce criticism as to how they’ve not managed to secure a buyer for the Rams.

Mike Ashley and Andy Appleby were both known to be interested in the club before the American businessman was given a period of exclusivity to get his deal over the line, which brought more questions as to why Kirchner was prioritised.

However, it’s now about getting a buyer sorted, and the administrators issued a strong statement, as shared by Derbyshire Live, that gave an update on the latest situation.

“The joint administrators wish to confirm they are engaging with a number of parties who have expressed a desire to acquire the club. As confirmed in yesterday’s update, Mr. Kirchner is one of those parties, as he continues to seek to provide us with satisfactory evidence that he is in a position to complete the acquisition of the club.

“The joint administrators wish to reassure all parties and supporters that they do not discriminate against any party, if a bid is deliverable and credible.”

The verdict

This is becoming increasingly frustrating for all Derby fans and you can understand why they’re questioning what’s gone on with the administrators.

With so much interest in the club, you would’ve hoped an agreement could’ve been sorted pretty easily but that hasn’t been the case.

These things are obviously very complicated though, and the statement here is at least giving the support an update, but it’s now about picking a new preferred bidder and ensuring it does get sorted – as soon as possible.

