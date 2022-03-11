Derby County administrators release fresh statement amid bidder pullout

Derby County administrators Quantuma have released a fresh statement on the club’s financial situation.

It was announced on Thursday that the Binnie family have pulled out of negotiations to buy the club.

The American family were one of three prospective bidders to take over the club.

But Quantuma have claimed that they are still hopeful of finding a new owner for the club quickly.

The administrators have assured fans that they are working to ensure the sustainability of the club can be achieved by finding an adequate owner.

“The joint administrators are continuing to work with prospective purchasers who remain interested in buying the Club,” said a statement from Quantuma, via Derbyshire Live.

“It is our duty to secure an appropriate valuation for Derby County and to ensure we have a suitable bid to present to the EFL.

“Supporters will understand that we cannot disclose details of confidential commercial discussions, or give a running commentary on the process, but we would like to assure them that discussions with interested parties are ongoing and focused on making the Club financially sustainable for the long term.

“We are aware of the ongoing pressures on the Club’s management and all staff to control costs while this process continues and would like to thank them for their continuing commitment to the Club in such difficult circumstances.”

Mike Ashley is another of the prospective buyers, the previous Newcastle United owner is said to be interested in taking over the club.

A consortium led by Andy Appleby is the third prospective bidder for the club.

Derby have been in administration for five months, which has put the club’s future in doubt.

There is a very serious threat of liquidation if a new owner cannot be found.

Administration led to a 21-point penalty deduction that has also put the Rams in danger of relegation to League One.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently 22nd in the table, five points adrift of safety.

Next up for Derby is a trip to face Bournemouth on March 12.

The Verdict

The administrators have made a commitment to find the club a new owner, but the process has taken such a long time.

The longer that this drags on the greater the fear of liquidation, which must be avoided at all costs.

That the team is powering on despite so much uncertainty is very impressive and avoiding relegation would certainly be a huge achievement.

But the situation around the club’s financial problems is very concerning and hopefully the Rams can get through to the other side of this.