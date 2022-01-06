Derby County administrators provide transfer update as offers made for players

Derby County’s administrators have rejected multiple offers for players at the club, although they wouldn’t rule out sales this month but vowed to keep Wayne Rooney’s group competitive.

#dcfc news: Quantuma have rejected recent offers for players, understood to be Buchanan & Sibley. “Whilst we can’t guarantee there will be no player sales we’re committed to maintaining the quality & integrity of the squad to enable it to continue to compete in the division.” — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 6, 2022

The Rams’ off-field issues are well-known, with the club having been hit with a 21 point deduction this season for financial issues with the EFL and entering administration.

There has also been plenty of frustration that Quantuma, those tasked with finding a new buyer, are yet to finalise a deal for the club or even name a preferred bidder.

With January upon us, the fact no major progress had been made, it sparked a fear among some that key players would leave Pride Park.

And, reporter John Percy revealed that offers for Lee Buchanan and Louie Sibley have already been turned down, whilst the administrators gave an update on the transfer situation.

“Whilst we can’t guarantee there will be no player sales we’re committed to maintaining the quality and integrity of the squad to enable it to continue to compete in the division.”

Rooney’s men are currently 11 points from safety at the bottom of the Championship.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s a positive that Quantuma haven’t accepted the first offers that have come in for talents like Buchanan and Sibley.

Clearly, they are in a difficult position but these comments show that they won’t be bullied in the market by clubs to cash in on the good youngsters they have at Derby.

Most fans will understand that sales are inevitable if a takeover doesn’t happen this month, so there really needs to be progress on that front before Rams’ fans can start looking to a bright future.

