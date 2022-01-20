Derby County administrators provide takeover update following EFL discussions

Derby County’s administrators have today issued their own update into takeover talks with multiple parties following the EFL’s clarification on matters earlier today.

The league released a statement urging Quantuma – the firm currently in charge at Pride Park – to provide their proof of funding by February 1 and to name a preferred bidder for the club so takeover talks can accelerate.

They also released details of a proposed solution to the battle between County, Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers, with the latter two clubs seeking compensation from the former for their past financial breaches.

On the back of that, Quantuma have now provided their own fresh outlook on the matter regarding a number of points.

They claim that they want to name the preferred bidder ‘shortly’ but cannot put an exact date on that due to the interested consortiums not willing to commit until the EFL make a decision on the situation with Boro and Wycombe – which now has a potential resolution in sight.

Quantuma say they have also put three potential scenarios as to how they can fund the club for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign in the event of no takeover being reached, but the EFL are waiting for the administrators to narrow that down to one confirmed way of funding and until then, no new signings or new contracts can be registered.

Finally Quantuma have committed to keeping the playing squad as it is if they can, but stopped short of stating that no players will be sold between now and January 31.

The Verdict

This still provides no certainty as to when a takeover may be concluded for the club and a preferred bidder has been ‘set’ to be named for a while now.

With the EFL proposing a resolution to the situation that involves Wycombe and Middlesbrough though, maybe things can move a bit quicker now if all three clubs agree to it.

There are clearly serious suitors interested in purchasing County but it’s fair to see why they can’t progress unless this side situation with the two other clubs is settled.

Derby fans will be hoping that things can now move on positively but the proof of funding date is looming and if that doesn’t get met then their future will be severely threatened you’d imagine.